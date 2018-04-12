New Yorkers won’t have any problem lighting up if Miranda gets her way. “Sex and the City” actress and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon on Wednesday called for New York to legalize recreational marijuana to reduce racial inequality and raise millions of tax dollars.

“The simple truth is, for white people, the use of marijuana has effectively been legal for a long time. Isn’t it time we legalize it for everybody else?” Nixon said in a campaign video posted online Wednesday.

New York has a medical marijuana program and has decriminalized small amounts of pot, but racial disparities in punishment remain even though white people and people of color use the drug at similar rates.

