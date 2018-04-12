CBS 62Credit: 971theticket.com 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
Filed Under:campaign, Cynthia Nixon, Governor, legalization, marijuana, new york, office, running, Sex and the City, Video, weed

New Yorkers won’t have any problem lighting up if Miranda gets her way. “Sex and the City” actress and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon on Wednesday called for New York to legalize recreational marijuana to reduce racial inequality and raise millions of tax dollars.

“The simple truth is, for white people, the use of marijuana has effectively been legal for a long time. Isn’t it time we legalize it for everybody else?” Nixon said in a campaign video posted online Wednesday.

New York has a medical marijuana program and has decriminalized small amounts of pot, but racial disparities in punishment remain even though white people and people of color use the drug at similar rates.

