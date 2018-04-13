DETROIT — To celebrate Earth Day this year the Belle Isle Nature Center is hosting its second annual Green Day on April 21. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids and families can get in on indoor and outdoor activities, including earth-friendly crafts, nature hikes and zookeeper talks. This event is free and open to the public.

“To commemorate the global holiday celebrating life on our planet, we are offering visitors an opportunity to learn about actions they can take to sustain a clean, green environment,” said Amy Greene, nature centers director for the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS).

Crafts will include seed balls – made of soil, clay and seeds – to create throw-and-grow plants.

