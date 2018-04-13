CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Camp, Camping, Corktown, Dequindre, Dequindre Cut, detroit, Downtown, greenway, happening today, may, midtown, Things To Do, Yoga

You don’t have to head into the woods anymore to enjoy the camp life. Now, you can do it right in Downtown Detroit. For one night only the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy is hosting “Camping on the Cut.”

Join Detroit Up North and the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy on Saturday, May 19th for the first ever Camping on the Cut. This 21 and up camping experience will feature music, yoga, outdoor games, camp fires and s’more all on the Dequindre Cut as well as the exclusive experience to enjoy the Dequindre Cut after it closes from 10PM-6AM.

Each camp site is 10ft x 15ft and can accomidate up to 10 people per campsite, must bring your own tent. Cost is $25 per person, limited spots are available, so click here for more information.

