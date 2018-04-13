You don’t have to head into the woods anymore to enjoy the camp life. Now, you can do it right in Downtown Detroit. For one night only the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy is hosting “Camping on the Cut.”

Join Detroit Up North and the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy on Saturday, May 19th for the first ever Camping on the Cut. This 21 and up camping experience will feature music, yoga, outdoor games, camp fires and s’more all on the Dequindre Cut as well as the exclusive experience to enjoy the Dequindre Cut after it closes from 10PM-6AM.

Each camp site is 10ft x 15ft and can accomidate up to 10 people per campsite, must bring your own tent. Cost is $25 per person, limited spots are available, so click here for more information.