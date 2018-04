Scam Alert: If Your Own Phone Number Calls You, Don't Pick UpA new scam is tricking victims into giving away precious information by calling them from what appears to be their own phone numbers.

Michigan City Ranked Richest in the NationBloomberg has ranked American cities by the richest in the country and Michigan's richest community makes the top 20 in the Midwest. Bloomfield Hills, or the zip code 48304, is ranked as the richest and is the only city in the state to make the Midwest's list.

Family of Man Killed by Royal Oak Cop is Calling for Murder Charges Twenty-eight year old Antonino Gordon was shot to death in a White Castle drive-thru by a Royal Oak Police officer this week and his family now wants the cop to be charged with murder.

Michigan Senate: Leave the Pit Bulls AloneNo bans on pit bulls allowed, Michigan's Senate says.

Swanson Funeral Home Loses License Over Maggots, Decomposing BodiesA Michigan funeral home and its manager are no longer licensed to operate after inspectors found decomposing corpses and unsanitary conditions at the facility.

Overeating May be Due to Brain GlitchWith springtime comes the desire to shed those few extra pounds, in preparation to don swimsuits and head to the pool. This year, new obesity research is making it easier to find a pathway that is right for us.

Will Michigan Legalize Marijuana In 2018? A Vote Is LikelyAs long lines for the pungent product form on the west coast — here at home, we could be gearing up for a vote.

As Tax Day Approaches Here are 5 Scams to Watch ForTax Day, the last day to file 2017 income tax returns, is just days away on April 17. And scammers are upping their game, the IRS said in a warning this week. Thousands of Americans have lost millions of dollars and their personal information in scams, the agency said.

Fatal Crash On I-696 Results In Shutdown Of Eastbound LanesMichigan State Police are reporting that there has been a fatal crash tonight on eastbound I-696 that has resulted in a complete shutdown of the highway.

Man Allegedly Tried To Buy 10-Year-Old Girl For Sex, MarriageFederal agents have arrested a man who was searching for girls as young as 7 for the purpose of having sex.