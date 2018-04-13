LANSING (AP) — Michigan’s House wants to give parents free reign in listening to their children’s conversations.

In a 105-3 vote, lawmakers passed the bill that adds parental exemptions to Michigan’s eavesdropping prohibition. Eavesdropping is defined as overhearing, recording, amplifying or transmitting conversations intended to be private.

Under current Michigan law, snooping on a child’s phone could lead to a felony sentencing of up to two years of imprisonment.

Supporters say parents should be allowed to monitor their children’s conversations until they turn 18 to best protect them. The bill would not allow parents to monitor such conversations with the child’s attorney, a custody investigator or, if there’s a reasonable fear of danger, the other parent.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

