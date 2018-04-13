CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Michigan Matters

Detroit Red Wings announcer Ken Daniels sits down with MICHIGAN MATTERS Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain in an exclusive and talks about things on the ice and off as he delves into the serious subject of drug abuse.

img 1173 Michigan Matters: Red Wings  Ken Daniels sounds off on Opioid Crisis

Jamie Daniels, his 23-year-old son, died of an overdose in 2016. His father has been speaking out about the perils of opioids which causes woes for  thousands, many dying from overdoses each year.

image5 Michigan Matters: Red Wings  Ken Daniels sounds off on Opioid Crisis

Daniels was joined by Sherry McRill, President & CEO of the Northeast Guidance Center. She talked about drug addiction and how her organization helps.
Daniels is appearing at a May 3 event benefiting the Northeast Guidance Center.

img 1195 Michigan Matters: Red Wings  Ken Daniels sounds off on Opioid Crisis

Then Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson and  Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, joined Daniels and Cain to talk about the region.

Ilitch, whose family owns the Detroit Red Wings,  applauded the Freep’s Film Festival now taking place  through this weekend. It’s in its fifth year and features numerous films and documentaries — many with a Metro Detroit connection. There are other activities and events tied in as well.

img 1207 Michigan Matters: Red Wings  Ken Daniels sounds off on Opioid Crisis

Ilitch attended Wednesday’s sold-out world premiere of “The Russian Five” which gives a behind-the-scenes story of the Red Wings’ strategy in luring the five superstar Russian players.

Daniels also gave kudos to “The Russian Five.”

img 1205 Michigan Matters: Red Wings  Ken Daniels sounds off on Opioid Crisis

He’s been the play-by-play announcer for 21 years and shared thoughts about the best Wings’ team, the  best coach and what’s  ahead for them next season.

And conversation centered on Detroit Pistons owner Tom  Gores, who will meet with Steve Van Gundy this week to determine his fate. The group disagreed on what Gores will say and if he returns next season.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62.

