Detroit Red Wings announcer Ken Daniels sits down with MICHIGAN MATTERS Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain in an exclusive and talks about things on the ice and off as he delves into the serious subject of drug abuse.

Jamie Daniels, his 23-year-old son, died of an overdose in 2016. His father has been speaking out about the perils of opioids which causes woes for thousands, many dying from overdoses each year.

Daniels was joined by Sherry McRill, President & CEO of the Northeast Guidance Center. She talked about drug addiction and how her organization helps.

Daniels is appearing at a May 3 event benefiting the Northeast Guidance Center.

Then Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson and Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, joined Daniels and Cain to talk about the region.

Ilitch, whose family owns the Detroit Red Wings, applauded the Freep’s Film Festival now taking place through this weekend. It’s in its fifth year and features numerous films and documentaries — many with a Metro Detroit connection. There are other activities and events tied in as well.

Ilitch attended Wednesday’s sold-out world premiere of “The Russian Five” which gives a behind-the-scenes story of the Red Wings’ strategy in luring the five superstar Russian players.

Daniels also gave kudos to “The Russian Five.”

He’s been the play-by-play announcer for 21 years and shared thoughts about the best Wings’ team, the best coach and what’s ahead for them next season.

And conversation centered on Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, who will meet with Steve Van Gundy this week to determine his fate. The group disagreed on what Gores will say and if he returns next season.

