LANSING (AP) — Michigan has secured federal funding to build two veterans homes in Grand Rapids and the Detroit area.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs authorized $123 million in spending Friday. The state plans to replace a veterans home in Grand Rapids and build a new one in metropolitan Detroit.

The Michigan Legislature and Gov. Rick Snyder in 2016 approved $42 million for the projects but has been waiting for federal funds that cover up to 65 percent of the costs.

Currently, homes in Grand Rapids and Marquette provide primarily nursing care to more than 400 veterans.

