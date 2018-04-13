CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:military, President Trump, Syria

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. military to conduct  “precision strikes” in Syria in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens over the weekend.

“A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now under way,” the president announced Friday night from the White House.

“To Iran and Russia I ask, what kind of nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?” he said. “The nations of the world can be judged by the fiends they keep.”

Trump said the U.S. and its allies are prepared for “sustained” response until Syrian government stops use of chemical weapons.

