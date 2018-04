DETROIT — A Michigan runner has won the 2018 Boston Marathon. Two-time Olympian Desiree Linden, 34, of Washington Township, is the first American woman to win the 26.2-mile course since 1985.

According to Linden’s Wikipedia page, she finished the race Monday morning at 2:39:55.

This was Linden’s sixth time running in the Boston Marathon. She finished second in 2011 by just two seconds and set her personal record. Last year she came in fourth place.

