ROCHESTER HILLS — A local teacher is rallying the community to raise money for the 14-year-old boy shot at last week while looking for directions to his high school. A GoFundMe account has been started for Brennan Walker, the freshman at Rochester High, who made headlines after 53-year-old Jeffery Ziegler, a resident of the Christian Hills subdivision, grabbed a shotgun and chased Walker from his doorstep, firing shots at him.

Walker says he was just looking for directions after missing the bus and Ziegler’s wife, who answered the door, instantly began screaming when she saw him. She called 911 and reported that a black man was trying to break in, authorities said.

The man raising money for Brennan is a high school physics teacher, father of two and lifelong resident of Rochester Hills. Mike Vollmayer has never met Brennan, but hopes the grassroots effort shows him his community cares.

