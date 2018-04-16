DEARBORN — A River Rouge man facing charges for impersonating a police officer has been charged with another round of misdemeanors for an event police say happened in November 2016 at Stahelin and Ford roads in Dearborn near the Detroit border. Blake Purvis, 23, again faces charges of impersonating a police officer, a one-year misdemeanor, for allegedly pulling men over who were working with a community patrol group. The men were reportedly pulled over by Purvis for having an amber flashing light on their car. When the men said they were going to radio for a marked police car, Purvis reportedly fled.

Purvis was charged first for impersonating an officer in connection to a March traffic stop. Police say Purvis was driving a black SUV with police-inspired details and used flashing lights to initiate a fake traffic stop M-10 near I-94. The woman he was trying to pull over was reportedly suspicious of his car and kept driving, immediately reporting it to police.

