CBS Detroit/AP — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of Michigan customers who lost electrical service due to freezing rain and high winds.

DTE Energy says about 250,000 of its customers were without power and it expects 90 percent of its 370,000 affected customers to have service by the end of Tuesday. Consumers Energy restored power to most of its more than 118,000 affected customers.

In the Detroit suburb of Warren, a fallen power line sparked a fire that destroyed 10 vehicles at a used car dealership.

Heavy rains caused scattered flooding and easterly winds were blamed for weekend flooding along Saginaw Bay off Lake Huron and in Monroe County off Lake Erie. Other areas got heavy snow.

According to the Michigan State Police here are some tips to stay safe during a power outage.

During and after a storm, stay at least 25 feet from any downed lines and assume that every line is “live” and dangerous.

If clearing trees or limbs, make CERTAIN they are not in contact with a power line. Trees and branches can conduct electricity and electrocute you on contact.

Do not call 911 to ask about the power outage. Report outages to your utility company.

Never run a generator indoors. Ensure it is outside – far away from windows or any other area where exhaust can vent back into a living area. Carbon monoxide can cause injury or death.

Have an emergency preparedness kit ready with supplies to last three days per person (e.g., food, water, first aid kit, flashlight and radio with extra batteries, clothing and blankets)

