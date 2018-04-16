CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
CBS Detroit/AP — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of Michigan customers who lost electrical service due to freezing rain and high winds.

DTE Energy says about 250,000 of its customers were without power and it expects 90 percent of its 370,000 affected customers to have service by the end of Tuesday. Consumers Energy restored power to most of its more than 118,000 affected customers.

In the Detroit suburb of Warren, a fallen power line sparked a fire that destroyed 10 vehicles at a used car dealership.

Heavy rains caused scattered flooding and easterly winds were blamed for weekend flooding along Saginaw Bay off Lake Huron and in Monroe County off Lake Erie. Other areas got heavy snow.

Click here to check DTE outage map.

According to the Michigan State Police here are some tips to stay safe during a power outage.

  • During and after a storm, stay at least 25 feet from any downed lines and assume that every line is “live” and dangerous.
  • If clearing trees or limbs, make CERTAIN they are not in contact with a power line. Trees and branches can conduct electricity and electrocute you on contact.
  • Do not call 911 to ask about the power outage. Report outages to your utility company.
  • Never run a generator indoors. Ensure it is outside – far away from windows or any other area where exhaust can vent back into a living area. Carbon monoxide can cause injury or death.
  • Have an emergency preparedness kit ready with supplies to last three days per person (e.g., food, water, first aid kit, flashlight and radio with extra batteries, clothing and blankets)

 

