Tax Day 2018: What to do if You Owe the IRS Money(AP) - Tax Day is finally here once more. If you’re getting a refund, lucky you. But if you owe the government money, you may be worried that you have to pay the amount due by the filing deadline of April 17 – even if you asked for an extension. Owing the IRS – especially when you don’t have the funds to pay – can cause major stress. But before you let the anxiety get the best of you, know this: The Internal Revenue Service, believe it or not, understands. In addition, you may qualify for a collection alternative to pay off your debt gradually or at a substantially reduced amount.

Ex-Union Leader Charged With Stealing Over $600,000A man who was a union leader in Detroit has been charged with embezzling more than $600,000.

DTE Says Power Should Be Restored To The Rest of Michigan TodayCrews from several states are helping to restore power to tens of thousands of customers without service in Michigan after a weekend storm brought freezing rain, high winds and snow.

Michigan Resident Desiree Linden First US Woman to Win Boston Marathon Since 1985A Michigan runner has won the 2018 Boston Marathon. Two-time Olympian Desiree Linden, 34, of Washington Township, is the first American woman to win the 26.2-mile course since 1985.

Michigan Rated Worst State in the Country for Identity TheftResidents in Michigan fall victim to identity theft more often than the rest of America, according to a new report and habitual procrastinators who wait to file their taxes are particularly at risk. There were 371,061 reported cases of identity theft last year, including more than 15,000 in Michigan, the online financial news site 24/7 Wall St. reported on Friday.

Will Michigan Legalize Marijuana In 2018? A Vote Is LikelyAs long lines for the pungent product form on the west coast — here at home, we could be gearing up for a vote.

Man Allegedly Tried To Buy 10-Year-Old Girl For Sex, MarriageFederal agents have arrested a man who was searching for girls as young as 7 for the purpose of having sex.

Flint Plans to Take the State of Michigan to Court Over Decision to Stop Water DistributionThe city of Flint plans to take the State of Michigan to court over the water crisis. This comes just 10 days after Governor Rick Snyder announced that the state was shutting down water distribution centers throughout the city.

206 Million Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella ConcernsMore than 200 million eggs distributed to restaurants and grocery stores in nine states have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.A notice posted on the Food & Drug Administration website Friday said the eggs shipped from a North Carolina farm may be tainted with salmonella. The bacteria can cause nausea, diarrhea and, in rare cases , death. Twenty-two illnesses have been reported.

Money Being Raised for Black Teen Shot At While Asking for DirectionsA local teacher is rallying the community to raise money for the 14-year-old boy shot at last week while looking for directions to his high school. A GoFundMe account has been started for Brennan Walker, the freshman at Rochester High, who made headlines after 53-year-old Jeffery Ziegler, a resident of the Christian Hills subdivision, grabbed a shotgun and chased Walker from his doorstep, firing shots at him. Walker says he was just looking for directions after missing the bus and Ziegler's wife, who answered the door, instantly began screaming when she saw him. She called 911 and reported that a black man was trying to break in, authorities said.