DETROIT — Earth Day is approaching April 22 and everyone is thinking green. There’s a lot of community-wide celebrations happening across metro Detroit, but we’ve rounded up three interesting Earth Day festivities for you to check out. There’s something for everyone.

Green Day at Belle Isle Nature Center

Dig into nature by celebrating this year’s Earth Day at the Belle Isle Nature Center. Operated by the Detroit Zoological Society, they’re hosting the second annual Green Day on April 21, where from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids and families can get in on both indoor and outdoor activities, including earth-friendly crafts, nature hikes and zookeeper talks. This event is free and open to the public.

Crafts will include seed balls – made of soil, clay and seeds – to create throw-and-grow plants. Guests will also learn how to make no-sew tote bags from upcycled T-shirts as well as their own green cleaning products from biodegradable and natural materials. Visual art from macro photographer Joseph Ferraro of Ferndale will illustrate how insects are crucial to the environment and why humans should pay close attention to the earth’s smallest ambassadors. In addition, local beekeepers will share with guests how they can prepare a healthy habitat for bees in their backyards.

