CANTON (CBS Detroit/AP) — A former Wolverine Lake councilman has been charged in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a Detroit-area couple.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 59-year-old Michael Stack was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of reckless driving causing death and one count of having an open intoxicant in his vehicle.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Shannon McIntyre and 33-year-old Nicholas Pare, both of Wayne, were killed Dec. 12 on northbound Interstate 275 in Canton Township when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling south.

Stack resigned Jan. 4 from the Wolverine Lake Village Council. Wolverine Lake is in Oakland County, northwest of Detroit.

He will return to court April 27.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.