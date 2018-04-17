DETROIT (AP) – Three Detroit Public Library branches are receiving grants from Michigan Humanities to host a program designed to improve children’s reading skills by getting family members involved.

Michigan Humanities received grant funds of $50,000 from the Dresner Foundation to provide three sessions of Prime Time Family Reading Time at the city’s main library and the Redford and Wilder branches.

Each library is awarded funds to purchase books for the program, which the children keep.

A 90-minute reading session is held once per week for six weeks. Up to 25 parents or caregivers and their 3- to 10-year-old children are invited to attend.

The reading program returns to libraries in Flint, Harper Woods, Temperance and Mio with funding from Michigan Humanities, whose primary support is from The National Endowment for the Humanities.