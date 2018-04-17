DETROIT (AP) – About 105,000 DTE Energy customers remain without power following freezing rain, high winds and snow from a weekend storm.

The Detroit-based utility says most are expected to have electricity restored by Tuesday night. It says 390,000 homes and businesses had lost power from the storm.

Consumers Energy had about 130,000 Michigan outages and restored power to most by Monday night.

The storm caused flooding in some areas. The National Weather Service says a flood warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for parts of Saginaw County.

Fresh snow fell Tuesday in parts of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania The Detroit area could see more rain Wednesday afternoon.

In Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, just over 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow was reported in Ishpeming and Menominee.

