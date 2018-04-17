CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (AP) – About 105,000 DTE Energy customers remain without power following freezing rain, high winds and snow from a weekend storm.

The Detroit-based utility says most are expected to have electricity restored by Tuesday night. It says 390,000 homes and businesses had lost power from the storm.

Consumers Energy had about 130,000 Michigan outages and restored power to most by Monday night.

The storm caused flooding in some areas. The National Weather Service says a flood warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for parts of Saginaw County.

Fresh snow fell Tuesday in parts of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania The Detroit area could see more rain Wednesday afternoon.

In Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, just over 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow was reported in Ishpeming and Menominee.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

