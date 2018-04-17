CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, education, Local TV, Pennsylvania, state exams, students, talkers, teachers

CBS Local — A middle school teacher in Pennsylvania is reportedly heading back to work just days after he was suspended for serving his students pancakes during a state exam.

Kyle Byler, an eighth-grade teacher at Hand Middle School, says he was suspended without pay on April 10 after the school’s assistant principal saw him preparing breakfast on an electric griddle for the children as they took the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA).

“I don’t understand what I did wrong, to be honest with you. There was no infraction whatsoever,” the 38-year-old said, via LancasterOnline.com. “At no point was it any distraction for any of the students. They worked their butts off.” The social studies teacher claims that he was brought into a meeting with school officials and told he would be fired for distracting students during the PSSA.

The incident sparked outrage among children and parents at the Pennsylvania school as dozens of Byler’s students protested the teacher’s suspension. Students claim the actions of assistant principal Marian Grill were more damaging than the free meal. “The moment she walked in, everybody turned. She was the distraction. Not pancakes. Not Byler,” 14-year-old Alizea Rodriguez said.

Hand Middle School is denying the school board ever planned to fire Mr. Byler and plans to reinstate the teacher on April 19. “There was never any dismissal action on the Board’s agenda,” school officials posted on the school district’s website. “The personnel matter has been resolved with the employee, who is scheduled to return to work.”

Lancaster school district spokeswoman Kelly Burkholder added that if Byler had asked for permission to feed his students ahead of the test he still would have been told it was a distraction from his duties and prevented from making the pancakes.

Lancaster Education Association President Jason Molloy is disputing the school district’s policy and Byler’s temporary suspension; claiming that there is no rule stating a teacher can’t provide children with a hot meal in an exam. “There has never been any kind of administrative notice that said what kind of food we may provide to our students during testing,” Molloy told reporters.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen