(CBS Detroit) How healthy is the air you breathe? Well, in Michigan that depends on where you live.

The American Lung Association’s “State of the Air 2018″ Report,” found that many areas in the state had more unhealthy ozone days than in 2017.

However, the Metro Detroit area saw some improvements, ranking 14th for particle pollution and 40th for ozone pollution, which is the lowest its ever been.

Ozone, also known as smog, is the most prevalent air pollutant. It’s created when sunlight reacts with emissions from vehicles and other sources. Ozone can cause wheezing, coughing, asthma attacks and premature death, according to the American Lung Association.

All Michigan counties with air quality data earned a passing grade when it came to particle pollution. Particle pollution, also known as particulate matter or PM, is a general term for a mixture of solid and liquid droplets suspended in the air. Common particle pollutants are dust, dirt, soot, and smoke

Seven counties on the west side of the state earned an “F” grade. Among them were Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties.

More than 50 Michigan counties did not collect air quality data.

The American Lung Association says this year’s report showed ozone levels increased in most U.S. cities, in large part to unusually warm temperatures.

To see how your community ranks in “State of the Air 2018,” and to learn how to protect yourself and your family from air pollution click here.