Going off to college might be a source of anxiety for some students, but once a student is on campus it shouldn’t be a total drag.

But that tends to happen more frequently when a student ends up at a college where the student body is weaker academically overall than the one where the student went to high school.

This was the key finding of a new study that we recently conducted. The finding is particularly important as college-bound high school students throughout the nation approach National Decision Day on May 1.

Click here to continue.