ROYAL OAK — A female bald eagle has found a new home at the Detroit Zoo after sustaining an injury that prevents her release back into the wild. The 1-year-old bird suffered an injury to her right wing when a strong windstorm in June 2017 felled the tree on Harsens Island that held her nest.

Harsen – named after the island – was rescued by Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and taken to Michigan State University’s veterinary hospital for surgery and rehabilitation. The eagle arrived at the Detroit Zoo in late December.

