LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s unemployment rate declined slightly to 4.7 percent in March.

Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget show Michigan’s jobless rate last month fell from 4.8 percent in February. It was six-tenths of a percentage point above the national rate of 4.1 percent last month and slightly higher that the state’s March 2017 rate of 4.6 percent.

The agency says total employment was essentially unchanged over the month, as total employment increased by 3,000 and the number of unemployed in the state decreased by the same number.

Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Director Jason Palmer says Michigan jobless rates have been very steady since September and payroll jobs have risen consistently since early fall.

