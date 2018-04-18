CLEVELAND — Opioids are not the most effective way to manage dental pain, according to a new study from Case Western Reserve University. This is a major discovery in the midst of a widespread and damaging opioid crisis.

“What we know is that prescribing narcotics should be a last resort,” said Anita Aminoshariae, an associate professor in the dental school’s Department of Endodontics and one of the study’s authors.

Instead, adults should be given a combination of Ibuprofen (think Advil) and Acetaminophen (think Tylenol). That combination provides longer and more effective relief to adults, the study found.

