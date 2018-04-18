LANSING (AP) — The state of Michigan and city of Detroit are giving taxpayers an extra day to file — following the lead of the IRS after its website went down on deadline day.

The Michigan Department of Treasury announced Wednesday it’s extending the deadline to midnight, the same extension issued by the federal tax agency. The IRS’ website for making payments and gaining access to other key services temporarily crashed Tuesday amid the filing flood.

State officials say that income tax returns for Michigan and Detroit income tax can be filed online or mailed. Those received after Wednesday might face penalties and interest.

Michigan’s Treasury Department has been processing Detroit’s income tax returns since the 2015 tax year.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.