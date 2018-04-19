LANSING, Mich. (AP) – With trout season approaching in Michigan, regulators say there are portions of nearly 40 Upper Peninsula trout streams where an additional five brook trout may be kept as part of the daily bag limit.

A new regulation adds 36 streams, or portions of streams, where 10 trout is the daily possession limit. For streams not on the list, the daily limit remains at five.

With the exception of Menominee County, 14 of the U.P.’s 15 counties have at least one stream on the list of those where having 10 brook trout is allowed.

April 28 is opening day of inland trout season on Type 1 streams, which have the higher bag limit.

For a complete listing of streams with a 10-trout bag limit, see the 2018 Michigan Fishing Guide.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.