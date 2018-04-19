(CBS Detroit) Detroiters are some of the biggest tippers in the country, according to new data collected by Lyft. The ride-sharing company says its a testiment to ‘Detroiters’ generosity. Since June 2017, when Lyft started suggesting higher tips for higher fares, tips have increased 8 percent, the company said.

The news comes as Lyft announces that drivers across the United States and in Ontario, Canada have earned over half a billion dollars in tips. More than half of all tips were given in 2017 alone. While it took four years to reach $100 million in tips, the last $100 million were given in just four months, a testament to the growth of the Lyft community.

The average tip increased by 8 percent last year after Lyft made it easier for passengers to give higher tips in June 2017.

Additional insight from Lyft’s national tipping analysis includes:

• Drivers who drive Friday and Saturday night are between 35-40% more likely to receive a tip.

• Drivers are 30% more likely to receive a tip during weekday commuting hours

• Lyft passengers are 28% more likely to tip during weekend brunch hours.

• Saturday, Friday, and Sunday are the top three days for earning tips.