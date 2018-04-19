Filed Under:DTE

DETROIT (AP) – DTE Energy says crews from five states are trying to restore service to 20,000 remaining customers who lost power during Sunday’s ice storm.

shutterstock 589906367 DTE Energy Says 20,000 Customers Still Have No Power

The Detroit-based utility said Wednesday afternoon that crews had restored electricity to 95 percent of the 390,000 customers impacted by the storm.

However, it says the remaining repairs were smaller, more complex jobs that will restore power to the pockets of customers still experiencing outages.

DTE says crews have strung more than 250 miles of new power lines since Sunday.

Consumers Energy had about 130,000 Michigan outages and restored power to most by Monday night.

The storm also caused flooding. The National Weather Service says a flood warning was effect Wednesday for parts of Saginaw County and flood advisories were issued for some other areas.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen