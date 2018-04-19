DETROIT (AP) – DTE Energy says crews from five states are trying to restore service to 20,000 remaining customers who lost power during Sunday’s ice storm.

The Detroit-based utility said Wednesday afternoon that crews had restored electricity to 95 percent of the 390,000 customers impacted by the storm.

However, it says the remaining repairs were smaller, more complex jobs that will restore power to the pockets of customers still experiencing outages.

DTE says crews have strung more than 250 miles of new power lines since Sunday.

Consumers Energy had about 130,000 Michigan outages and restored power to most by Monday night.

The storm also caused flooding. The National Weather Service says a flood warning was effect Wednesday for parts of Saginaw County and flood advisories were issued for some other areas.

