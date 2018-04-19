ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) – The Mackinac Bridge connecting Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas has reopened to traffic after closing twice within hours because of falling ice.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says the span was back open Wednesday evening after two closures lasting a few hours each Wednesday morning and afternoon because ice came off its cables and towers.

The bridge has been shut down several times this year due to weather. Updates about conditions at the bridge are posted online . The 5-mile (8-kilometer) bridge goes across the Straits of Mackinac between lakes Michigan and Huron.

The shutdowns came amid wintry weather in Michigan, including cold temperatures and recent snowfall at the bridge.