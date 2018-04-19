CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Two months after the deadly rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida, schools across the country plan to walk out, wear orange, rally and otherwise demonstrate to urge those in power to act on students’ call to end gun violence in schools. Dozens of schools will participate in the coordinated event on Friday, dubbed the “National Day of Action Against Gun Violence in Schools.”

The date, April 20, is the 19th anniversary of the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. In that shooting, two students killed 12 students and a teacher. The shooters killed themselves following a shootout with police.

The anti-gun violence protests are being organized by The Action Network. You can click here to find out which schools and community groups plan to participate in the events, as well as details on how you can join them.

According to the website, the event is to call for an end to child murders in school.

“No more parents sending a child to school who never comes home,” the site says. “No more teachers, coaches, principals, librarians or any school staff standing between students and a gunman. No more.”

Click here to continue.

