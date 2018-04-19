DETROIT — After a rough week or so on the weather front, a break is finally on the way. Get ready for more spring-like days this weekend, just in time for Earth Day activities. Thursday will remain mostly cloudy, with the sun starting to peek through in the afternoon and a high near 45. It will stay breezy, with gusts up to 24 mph, but winds die down starting Friday. The rest of the weekend is mostly clear and sunny, with highs in the 50s.

We’ll start next week off near 60 degrees.

