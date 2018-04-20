DETROIT (CBS Detroit/AP) —Detroit police are searching for a driver after an 8-year-old boy was fatally struck in Southwest Detroit.

Police say the boy was crossing a street Thursday on the city’s southwest side when witnesses say he was hit by an SUV that disregarded a red traffic light.

Homicide Capt. Michael McGinnis says the boy’s parents were searching for him after he left home two blocks away from where he was struck. The Detroit News reports that police believe he was pulling a wagon to a nearby park. His name wasn’t immediately released.

McGinnis says the SUV likely has damage to one of the headlights. Investigators are seeking tips from the public in the case.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.