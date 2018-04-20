CBS 62(Photo Credit: Thinkstock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
Filed Under:canada, earthquake, Michigan

DETROIT (CBS Detroit/AP) — Some Michigan residents were shaken up last night when an earthquake struck in Canada.

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit around 8:02 p.m and the tremors were felt in the Detroit area and as far as Lansing.

The quake was recorded near Amherstburg, Ontario, a town of about 21,900 people, which is located across from the Detroit River.

Jeff Ward of Taylor, Michigan, told the Detroit Free Press he was on his couch watching television when the ground started shaking. He says a rumbling sound made him think a truck was passing on nearby Interstate 94. But his understanding changed when the sound continued and the house started shaking.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ian Lee says the earthquake occurred around 8 p.m. Meteorologist David Gurney says earthquakes of the 3.6 magnitude “are rare, but not unheard of” in southeast Michigan.

The earthquake’s center was across the Detroit River from the city of Detroit.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.      

 

