Michigan School Closed After Confederate Flag Truck GatheringsOfficials say a potential threat has forced the closure of a central Michigan high school where students parked their pickup trucks adorned with Confederate flags outside for two days.

Mother Leaves Two Infant Girls in Suitcase on a Curb Before CPS VisitPolice say a 26-year-old Michigan woman left her two infant daughters inside a suitcase on the side of the road as child welfare workers arrived to take the children away.

Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southeast MichiganThe U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit around 8:02 p.m and the tremors were felt in the Detroit area and as far as Lansing.

Classes Cancelled After Gunfire Hits Michigan High SchoolClasses are canceled today at a High school in Jackson, Michigan after gunfire from a nearby neighborhood shattered two classroom windows of the high school

Update: Prince's Death Investigation Closed With No Criminal Charges No criminal charges will be filed in Prince's death, and evidence shows that the musician thought he was taking a common painkiller instead of a counterfeit pill containing the fentanyl that killed him, a Minnesota prosecutor said Thursday.

Driver Says He Drank Most Of A 5th Of Vodka Before M-59 Quintuple Fatal CrashMatthew Carrier says he's sorry and he wishes he had died.

The Origins of 4/20 "Marijuana Day"There is something in the air today. Maybe you've noticed. April 20, or 4/20, is known as "Weed Day" in some circles because the date corresponds with a numerical code for marijuana.

Survivor: Ghost Island - Episode Nine Recap - The Sea Slug SluggerNow that cocky Chris is gone, there are only 12 castaways left on this season of Survivor: Ghost Island ! Strategy in this season is spreading like a virus. Did you miss this week’s episode? I always got you covered!

Will Michigan Legalize Marijuana In 2018? A Vote Is LikelyAs long lines for the pungent product form on the west coast — here at home, we could be gearing up for a vote.

Trump To Hold Rally At Total Sports Park in Washington, Mich. The Night Of White House Press DinnerFor the second straight year, President Donald Trump is holding a rally instead of attending the White House Correspondents Dinner.