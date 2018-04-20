CBS 62(Photo Credit: Thinkstock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
WARREN (AP) — The state says a much-anticipated freeway reconstruction project in suburban Detroit will close westbound lanes of Interstate 696 starting April 27.

The Michigan Department of Transportation on Friday announced the date for the shutdown between I-94 and I-75 as the roadway is rebuilt. Eastbound traffic will have access to I-696, but lanes will be shifted. Work is expected to wrap up in November.

MDOT is spending $90 million on the “Restore the Reuther” project in Macomb and Oakland counties. I-696 is used by tens of thousands of motorists daily.

The shutdown is to start at 9 p.m. April 27. Ahead of the project, road crews this year stepped up efforts to patch potholes following reports of vehicles being damaged by concrete that may have been loosed by fluctuating winter temperatures.

