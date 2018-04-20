WARREN (AP) — The state says a much-anticipated freeway reconstruction project in suburban Detroit will close westbound lanes of Interstate 696 starting April 27.

The Michigan Department of Transportation on Friday announced the date for the shutdown between I-94 and I-75 as the roadway is rebuilt. Eastbound traffic will have access to I-696, but lanes will be shifted. Work is expected to wrap up in November.

MDOT is spending $90 million on the “Restore the Reuther” project in Macomb and Oakland counties. I-696 is used by tens of thousands of motorists daily.

The shutdown is to start at 9 p.m. April 27. Ahead of the project, road crews this year stepped up efforts to patch potholes following reports of vehicles being damaged by concrete that may have been loosed by fluctuating winter temperatures.

