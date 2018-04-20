ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland County Health Division has reported a confirmed case of rabies in a skunk removed from Rochester Hills. They are now warning residents against rabies exposure and interacting with wild animals, including stray cats or dogs.

“Our natural instinct is to befriend and pet an animal that seems friendly or help one that is injured,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. “But as a rule, avoid stray and wild animals to protect yourself against rabies.”

If a wild animal is found behaving strangely, call the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center at 248-391-4102 for assistance. If bitten by any wild animal or an animal unknown to you, wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately. To report an animal bite, call the Health Division at 248-858-1286.

