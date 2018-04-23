CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
FRANKLINTON, LA (CBS Local) – A group of young men in Louisiana weren’t seeking any attention during their pickup basketball game; however, a small sign of respect has made them social media stars.

The group was playing on Franklinton Junior High School’s outdoor court on April 20 when a funeral procession began to pass by. What the boys did next caught the attention of sisters Lynn Bienvenu and Johannah Stroud, who were both part of the procession for their cousin.

“They took a knee not out of disrespect, but out of honor,” Bienvenu wrote in a Facebook post. “There was not an adult in sight to tell them to stop playing.”

“It was really impressive. It meant a lot,” Stroud said, via WAFB. Stroud took the photo of the spontaneous sign of respect. Her sister decided the story needed to be shared on social media, which has quickly gone viral and earned thousands of likes and shares praising the young men.

“Hats off to these young men for showing such respect!! Parents, teachers and perhaps religious leaders can be proud,” one person wrote. “This just broke my heart… still good kids with good parents out there,” another comment added.

According to local reports, students at Franklinton Junior High are taught to show respect if a funeral procession passes them on the street. “People are hungry to see good things,” Stroud added after learning of the popularity of her photo.

