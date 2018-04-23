CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Ford, Nissan, VW

DETROIT (AP) – The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is expanding three investigations for brake and air bag troubles that could affect more than 2.3 million vehicles from Ford, Volkswagen and Nissan.

shutterstock 514194769 Feds Widen Safety Probes Of Ford, VW And Nissan

The expansions by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were announced Monday and over the weekend on the agency’s website after investigators found more consumer complaints about the problems:

gettyimages 939281766 Feds Widen Safety Probes Of Ford, VW And Nissan

  • Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan, Lincoln MKZ: NHTSA has expanded a 2016 investigation to include just over 1 million vehicles. The probe now covers the 2006-2012 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ as well as the 2006-2011 Mercury Milan. Investigators are looking into a total of 735 complaints to NHTSA and Ford that the brake pedal can travel farther toward the floor than expected, potentially increasing stopping distance. The agency now has reports of 30 crashes resulting in three injuries. Tests at NHTSA’s Ohio laboratory found stuck valves and corrosion in the brake hydraulic control unit. Ford told the agency that newer versions have a different coating and aren’t corroding.

gettyimages 904984552 Feds Widen Safety Probes Of Ford, VW And Nissan

  • Eight Volkswagen models: The government is expanding an investigation into the 2015 recall of 416,000 Volkswagens to address driver airbags that failed to inflate. The probe now affects 1.2 million CC, Passat, Eos, Golf, GTI, Tiguan, Jetta and Jetta SportWagen vehicles from the 2010-2014 model years. The agency and VW have received a total of 852 complaints that models outside the scope of the recall have the same problem, or the recall repair didn’t work. In addition, VW has received almost 3,000 warranty claims. The recall was done to address the failure of airbag wiring in the steering wheel.

gettyimages 883292476 Feds Widen Safety Probes Of Ford, VW And Nissan

  • Nissan Murano: NHTSA is upgrading an investigation into brake problems with over 108,000 Nissan Murano SUVs from the 2009 model year. It’s now an engineering analysis, which is a step closer to a recall. Last year the agency began investigating a problem similar to the Ford one in which the brake pedal traveled closer to the floor than expected. The agency says 484 consumers have complained to NHTSA or the company, including 14 who reported crashes with three injuries. NHTSA says it will test hydraulic brake control units at its lab. It says similar control units and brake fluid are used in other Nissan vehicles. Nissan maintains that the brake system remains intact and that full braking is available even if the pedals travel a longer distance, the agency said.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen