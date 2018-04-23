DETROIT (CBS Detroit/AP) — A Detroit police officer accused of assaulting a shopper at a Meijer store in Detroit while moonlighting as a security guard has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Officer Lonnie Wade learned his punishment Monday after earlier pleading no contest to an assault charge. He also may no longer work as a security guard. The 65-year-old declined to speak in court.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Wade was wearing his police uniform while working at a Meijer store on Oct. 10 on Detroit’s east side. A shopper, David Bivins, was hit in the head and face with a baton after Wade questioned him about bags in his cart.

The initial incident caught on cellphone video prompted claims of police brutality.

The prosecutor’s office says there was no evidence of aggressive behavior by the 23-year-old Bivins. The encounter was recorded on video and witnessed by other shoppers.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.