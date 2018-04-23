CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 8-year-old boy in Detroit.

The boy identified as Brandyn Starks was crossing a street Thursday on the city’s southwest side when witnesses say he was hit by an SUV that disregarded a red traffic light. A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in the Detroit suburb of Ecorse.

A tip to investigators led to the arrest, but police say they’re still looking for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Police have said the boy’s parents were searching for him after he left home with a wagon about two blocks from where he was struck. He was apparently trying to go to a nearby park. A weekend vigil was held for him in Detroit.

Comments
  1. Patricia Stefani says:
    April 23, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    throw the book at him please

