DETROIT — We’re all happy it feels like spring again after a couple brutal weeks in April. In this week’s weather outlook, we start off with a high near 70 degrees, but see showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then again on Friday. With no snow in the forecast, it’s a win for us all.

Here’s a look at the week:

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 69. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday night

A chance of showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

