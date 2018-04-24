(CBS Detroit/AP) – Amazon is turning the trunk of your car into a mailbox. The tech giant has launched a new service that delivers packages to the trunks of cars for free.

The service is exclusvely available to Amazon Prime members with 2015 year or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles with GM’s OnStar connected-car service, and those with a 2015 or newer Volvo vehicle with an active Volvo On Call account.

The Amazon key app uses a camera and smart lock so Prime members have the option to have deliveries put inside their home or car.

There are some restrictions on what can be delivered. Amazon says, the items can’t be too heavy, big or expensive and nothing from a third-party source.

For now the service is available in 37 cities. Click here to see if your area is eligible.

