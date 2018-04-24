Filed Under:bugs, Michigan

DETROIT – Warmer temperatures of spring and summer are just now arriving, and some unpopular guests – mosquitoes – are certain to appear shortly. According to a new report, Detroit ranks sixth among the cities across the nation most bothered by mosquitoes ruining time outdoors.

Atlanta is the worst city for mosquitoes, according to the report by TruGreen. Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Boston and Trenton, New Jersey, round out the top five, according to the lawn care service provider.

The company compiled its rankings based customer sales data from january 2017 to December 2017. Mosquito season can last from five to seven months, according to TruGreen. See the full report here.

 

 

