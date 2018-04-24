You know all those old, near-empty prescription bottles that you absolutely want to get out of the way but haven’t in forever?

Nobody’s judging. We understand: You’ve just been smart enough not to thrown them away with your regular garbage and, well, you won’t have that excuse Saturday, April 28.

In Michigan, you can dispose of unused medication on the 28th at any of the Michigan State Police’s 30 posts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All collected pills will be destroyed. No liquids, inhalers, patches, or syringes will be accepted.

“With opioid and prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses becoming all too common, I strongly urge Michiganders to use this opportunity to check what is in your medicine cabinet and then properly dispose of any medications you no longer need,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is held twice a year, in April and October. During the October 2017 effort, MSP posts collected roughly 802 pounds of prescription drugs.

Click here to continue.