The family of music legend Prince is suing Walgreens pharmacy and Illinois’ Trinity Medical Center, accusing both parties of failing to provide Prince with reasonable care, contributing to his death.

The wrongful death lawsuit claims that after Prince’s first opioid overdose a week before his death the hospital failed to give him proper care. The suit also names several Walgreens pharmacists and accuses them of “dispensing prescription medications not valid for a legitimate medical purpose.”

Walgreens and the hospital’s parent company both declined to comment Monday, citing pending litigation.

Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park studio compound in Chanhassen on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Authorities said it was likely Prince didn’t know he was taking the dangerous drug, which was laced in counterfeit pills made to look like a generic version of the painkiller Vicodin.

The source of those pills is unknown and no one has been charged in Prince’s death.