WARREN (CBS Detroit/AP) — A disturbing discovery out of Warren, that’s where police found a badly decomposed body in the bed of a home. Police believe a 62-year-old woman may have shared that home with her dead roommate for months.

Police in Warren found the body of 68-year-old George Curtis on Monday. An autopsy will be performed.

The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens report Tuesday that relatives contacted police after hearing nothing from Curtis for months.

The woman has been hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells the newspaper “it’s just bizarre that she stayed in the home like that and didn’t report anything.”

Police say Curtis may have been dead for months.

Dwyer says the house may have to be condemned and demolished due to the condition inside and the odor.

