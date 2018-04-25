CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By Lori Melton

Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner and there’s no better way to ring in the popular Mexican holiday than by raising a glass filled with a tequila-based beverage to celebrate. Whether you enjoy a tequila sunrise citrus blend, a fizzy tequila slammer, a traditional margarita or a straight tequila shot, there are plenty of places in the Greater Detroit area to satisfy your craving. Check out our picks for five of the best places to get tequila drinks in the Motor City below.

The Sugar House
2130 Michigan Ave.
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 962-0123
www.sugarhousedetroit.com

The Motor City’s fine craft cocktail bar is a great place to gather and share drinks with friends. Their classic Margarita is reasonably-priced at just $8 and features a tasty blanco tequila, curacao, lime and salt blend. Other tequila-based drinks include a Rosita (with Campari, Italian and French vermouts, and orange bitters), an El Diablo, with lime, ginger syrup, crème de cassis, club soda and Peychaud’s bitters), and a La Paloma (featuring lime, salt and grapefruit soda).

La Terraza
8445 W. Vernor Highway
Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 843-1433
www.laterrazadetroit.com

This quaint Mexicantown restaurant has lovely ambiance featuring sleek hardwood floors and exposed brick. Enjoy an extensive menu of traditional Mexican dishes including tacos, fajitas, quesadillas and more. The restaurant notably uses fresh lime for its Margarita and serves up a sweet tequila sunrise.

El Barzon Restaurante
3710 Junction St.
Detroit, MI 48210
(313) 894-2070
www.elbarzonrestaurant.com

Located in Southwest Detroit, El Barzon serves a mouthwatering mix of Italian and Mexican cuisine. The upscale eatery is known for its fantastic outdoor patio and is committed to delivering a superb dining experience. You’ll find over a dozen different varieties of Margaritas on the cocktail menu, all of which are made with el jimador tequila. Standout versions include the Jalapeno, which features infused Jalapeno tequila, homemade citrus agave blend and triple sec and the Italian, which features Amaretto, homemade agave citrus blend and tequila.

Rock City Eatery
4216 Woodward Ave.
Detroit, MI
(313) 265-3729
www.rockcityeatery.com

Rock City serves Detroit-based tequila company Cabresto Silver tequila and is known for serving a delectable selection of food, booze and critically-acclaimed homemade pies (in unique flavors like Cherry Whiskey pie and Butterscotch Bourbon Pecan pie). Tequila-based cocktails include the Rock City Margarita with tequila, agave, orange liquer and lime and the Mexican Connection featuring tequila, lime, Campari, chipotle, and orange-infused agave.

Imperial
22828 Woodward Ave.
Ferndale, MI 48220
(248) 850-8060
www.imperialferndale.com

Imperial’s signature bacon-wrapped Sonoran Hot Dogs are a menu favorite among passionate patrons. Pairing an Imperial Sonoran (featuring stewed beans, tomato, onion, poblano lime cream, salsa verde, queso fresco, guacamole and cilantro) with a premium tequila cocktail like the Detroit Tart (featuring Sauza Silver Tequila, tart cherry, lime and a sugar salt rim) is a fabulous way to get your Cinco de Mayo on in bold Mexican, flavorful style. Plus, the “Booze” menu boasts over 30 different brands of tequila served.

