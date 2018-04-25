CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
MANITOU SPRINGS (CBS Local) – The Manitou Incline is a grueling test of toughness and fitness, and this week a Colorado woman without legs ascended the famous stairs.

incline Double Amputee Climbs Manitou Incline In 4 Hours

(credit: Mandy Horvath/Instagram)

Mandy Horvath of Colorado Springs lost her legs in a train accident several years ago. She posted pictures and a video of her April 23 climb to Instagram. Horvath thinks the achievement might have been a first for a female double amputee.

The Manitou incline gains 2,000 feet of elevation in less than one mile of stairs. It took Horvath four hours, but she came out on top.

“It’s actually Limb Loss Awareness Month, so that was a big factor in doing it. Just to get it out there and advocate for other people that are disabled, missing a limb, veterans and et cetera,” she said.

The Manitou Incline is famous for its sweeping views and steep grade, which is as steep as 68 percent in certain places. The 2,744-step trail is actually made up of the remains of a former tourist railway track constructed in 1907.

The courageous climber added she may try climbing Colorado’s Pikes Peak soon.

[H/T CBS Denver]

