(ROYAL OAK) — A Royal Oak High School student has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to school officials. ROHS Principal Michael Giromini sent a letter home to families on Wednesday, confirming the viral liver infection in a student.

Parents are advised to watch their children for any symptoms and should be kept home if sick, the letter explained. Symptoms may include sudden abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, tiredness, followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes.

The letter also stresses the importance of vaccines.

