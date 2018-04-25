The CDC is warning consumers to not eat or buy romaine lettuce, unless consumers can confirm it was not grown in the Yuma, Arizona, region. In an update issued Friday to a multi-state E. Coli outbreak, the CDC said its warning includes whole heads and hearts of romaine lettuce, in addition to chopped romaine, salads and salad mixes contain romaine.

In its warning, the CDC said that unless the source of the product is known, consumers anywhere in the United States who have any store-brought romaine lettuce at home should not eat it and should throw it away. The CDC also said restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell any romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region.

“Product labels often do not identify growing regions; so, throw out any romaine lettuce if you’re uncertain about where it was grown,” the CDC said.

The CDC expanded its warning based on information from new illnesses reported in Alaska. Health officials interviewed those who had fallen ill at a correctional facility in Alaska and they reported eating romaine lettuce. The lettuce in question came from whole heads of romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region, the CDC said.

