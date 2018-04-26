Story Hoodline — Rain or shine, the new season has already yielded a fresh crop of artisanal beers, wines and cocktails for you to try.

Our friends at Eventbrite have tipped us off on some of the top gatherings taking place at watering holes around the city. From a tiki-inspired cocktail lesson to a neighborhood bar tour, here’s where to fill your glass this weekend.

Shake and swizzle tiki-style

PHOTO: HELENA YANKOVSKA/UNSPLASH

Wright & Company is hosting a boozy lunch to lift your spirits this Saturday afternoon. You’ll start the day with a glass of rum punch and a lesson on the history and nuances of tiki cocktails around the world. Then you’ll try your own hand at shaking and swizzling, before indulging in tiki-inspired bites.

The date: Saturday 4/28, 12-2:30 p.m.

The location: Wright & Company, 1500 Woodward Ave., Floor 2

The price: $75

Buy tickets

Tour Corktown bars

PHOTO: KELSEY CHANCE/UNSPLASH

The bar scene is booming in Corktown, and Seven Point Two Tours wants to show you the ropes. This tour will drop by three favorites—Bobcat Bonnie’s, The Gaelic League and Motor City Wine—while also showing you around the wider neighborhood.

The date: Saturday 4/28, 7-10 p.m.

The location: Start at Bobcat Bonnie’s, 1800 Michigan Ave.

The price: $15

Buy tickets

Sip spring brews and raid the buffet

PHOTO: PATRICK FORE/UNSPLASH

McShane’s Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar is welcoming spring with a tasting of 12 different beers this Saturday night. But be sure to leave room for dinner. The buffet will feature lobster egg rolls, chicken morocco, key lime pie and more of the chef’s favorite seasonal dishes.

The date: Saturday 4/28, 8-10 p.m.

The location: McShane’s Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar, 1460 Michigan Ave.

The price: $30

Buy tickets